Myrtle Beach wants land, but new group says not so fast

A human chain briefly formed around Jack Thompson’s photo studio in downtown Myrtle Beach on Wednesday afternoon as property owners and supporters met to deal with the city’s use of eminent domain.
Myrtle Beach may use the legal procedure to force two properties to sell: House Parts LLC at 801 N. Kings Hwy and Thompson’s studio at 503 Ninth Ave. N. The city is working to put together land for a library and children’s museum.
But John Pruett, a friend of Thompson’s, said he’s starting a group to circulate petitions against the forced sales and to raise money.
“We’re trying to raise a small amount of legal support, maybe $10,000...and divide that among the business owners that need it,” Pruett said.
He said his group, Freedom Defense Myrtle Beach, is not against a new library, but is opposed to its placement and what Pruett described as infringement on property rights.
