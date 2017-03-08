S.C. Highway Patrol responds to Horry County bus accident

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a bus incident on Lovett Lane in Horry County around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The highway patrol listed the incident as a collision with injuries.
District spokeswoman Teal Britton in a text message said, “No accident. Bus was turning around and rear tires back off pavement. Two kids said they bumped their heads. Same bus transported kids back home.”
Britton did not respond to a request about whether or not the children on the bus were injured.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
