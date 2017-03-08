All kids at these Horry County schools could soon get free lunches

If your children go to a school with impoverished students, they could get a free lunch and your tax dollars are paying for it.
The school board on Monday discussed approving a program known as the Community Eligibility Provision - part of the 2010 Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act - which would offer free breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of income at qualifying schools for the next four years.
It would be funded by federal dollars.
Schools - or groups of schools - eligible for the program must have more than 40 percent of students who are already eligible for free meals according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
The USDA says the program could save local schools money by reducing administrative costs. The program would also reduce paperwork and lunch costs for parents and reduce the stigma surrounding low-income students who are currently eligible for the free meals.
According to non-profit food bank network Feeding America, 23.4 percent of South Carolina children don’t get enough food or don’t know where their next meal is coming from, a phenomenon known as food insecurity.
In Horry County, 24.9 percent of children are food insecure.
Eligible schools include:
Loris Elementary
Daisy Elementary
Homewood Elementary
Horry County Education Center
Pee Dee Elementary
Palmetto Bays Elementary
Whittemore Park Middle School
Myrtle Beach Primary
Myrtle Beach Elementary
Myrtle Beach Intermediate
South Conway Elementary
The school board would have to approve the program and could vote on it as early as March 20.
