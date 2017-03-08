This Myrtle Beach woman may beat April the Giraffe to labor

Erin Dietrich, the local Myrtle Beach woman who went live wearing a giraffe mask, is at it again, only this time the 39 week pregnant mother-to-be appears to be in the hospital.
Dietrich, who appears ready to have her new baby, is seen dancing in her hospital gown and bed, once again dawning the giraffe mask.
Dietrich based her parody off of April the Giraffe, the pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y.
On Sunday, Dietrich live streamed herself walking around her living room, gaining over 7 million views on Facebook.
According to WMBF, this will be her fourth baby, who was originally due on March 14.
Comments made on the post express happiness that Detrich wore the mask before labor, and many are wishing Dietrich the best as she prepares for labor.
