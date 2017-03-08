Could there really be snow this weekend? The weather service says maybe

The Grand Strand has been spoiled by an early spring with warm temperatures, but this weekend Old Man Winter is taking a stand.
“Very cold air” will chill the Carolinas this weekend, bringing near or freezing temperatures late Saturday into early Sunday, according to a brief from Michael Colby, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
“In addition to this, several models are suggesting we could see wintry precipitation across portions of the area Saturday night and Sunday morning,” Colby said in an email.
The NWS said that more information will be released as the forecast comes into sharper view.
Please check back for updates.
