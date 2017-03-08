Georgetown officials update public on vacant steel mill site, but is a sale looming?

Reports that the AcelorMittal plant is near a sale and could reopen within two to three months of the sale have been circulating, just as Georgetown city and county officials update members of the community about the plans for the nearly 200-acre property.
Those tales sharply divided the attendees of two public meetings into those who wanted the reopening of the steel mill to be the focus of officials and those who wanted to see officials focus on redeveloping the site into a mixed use development.
Both city officials and the leadership of Steelworkers Local 7898 have been contacted by an unnamed international company about reopening the mill, that in its heyday employed more than 5,000 people but had fallen on hard times and shuttered for good in 2015.
“We have a contract,” said James Sanderson, union president. He said that the union has been in touch with its membership, and 110 people have indicated their desire to return to the mill. Sanderson said that when the mill reopens, he expects there to be about 350 people initially in the work force.
A spokesman for ArcelorMittall would not confirm a sale, but did say in an email that “ArcelorMittal continues to actively market its former wire rod facility in Georgetown, S.C. to potential buyers and is in ongoing discussions with several interested parties.
“We are committed to exhausting all options that will maintain the operation, preserve jobs and maximize the value of the property for our shareholders. We recognize that other stakeholders are exploring alternate options for the property, such as mixed use development, which we understand and have supported through conversations as well as opening our doors for site visits,” the statement continued.
In the meantime, Georgetown City Administrator Paul Gardner said the city has hired a real estate attorney and is going forward with plans to rezone the property to mixed use. No ordinance has yet been proposed, but Gardner said he expected to have a proposal to present to the city council within 45 days.
The steel mill’s heavy industrial zoning would remain in place for a year after the plant closes.
A mixed use zoning would be in keeping with a plan proposed by experts from the Urban Land Institute, who visited Georgetown in September and proposed a three-pronged redevelopment that included residential, commercial and education centers on the site.
Jerry Moore was one of the people employed at the mill. He was laid off and is looking forward to returning to work.
“What gets me,” he said, pointing to city and county officials sitting on the stage at Howard Recreation Center, “is that the people up there aren’t interested in reopening the mill.”
“The city has a responsibility to make creative decisions that will last for decades,” Gardner said at the Howard meeting. “Land use is critical. Do we want to let a Fortune 500 company, maybe in the U.S., maybe overseas, make that decision?”
Sanderson said that part of the attraction of the mill site to prospective buyers comes from Washington, D.C., and President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to promote the use of American steel.
Officials also said any multi-use plan would include the city’s west end, which lags behind the community in property values, education and income.
But that did not impress Donald Gilliard, a political consultant and Georgetown native. “They’ve made these promises before. We want to ensure that this time we have a seat at the table.”
Thus far, no plans are in place for any development on the steel mill site, although Mayor Jack Scoville, Gardner and Gloria Bromell Tinubu, the city of Georgetown’s new director of community development, said that any mixed use development would be a public/private partnership.
Scoville said that as of now, financial considerations were in place. When the public asked if the city had the money for development, Scoville said it did not.
