Horry school board chair thinks ‘most people’ are in favor of board pay raise

If you weren’t happy about the Horry County school board’s pay raise, then you’re in the minority, according to chairman Joe DeFeo.
The board on Monday increased their pay to the same level as county council - a 66 percent pay increase from $9,600 per year to $15,966.
DeFeo said he’s “gotten a lot of support for the raise,” which passed in a 6 - 4 vote, with newly elected board member Chris Hardwick voting against, and fellow newcomer Shanda Allen abstaining.
“You have a couple hundred thousand voters in Horry County, and that’s what counts more than just some people making more noise than others,” said DeFeo, although the public was not given the opportunity to vote on the board’s raise.
“It becomes a situation where the minority is running things,” he said. “Those who make the most news - those who protest.”
Board member Neil James said his constituents have told him the board doesn’t need a pay raise, and he voted against it, along with Hardwick, John Poston and Ray Winters.
As a first-term board member, I don’t think I’ve done enough in half a term to justify giving myself a pay raise even though state law allows a board to do that. Ray Winters, Horry County school board member
“I thought the pay was sufficient as we are now,” said Winters. “Secondly, as a first-term board member, I don’t think I’ve done enough in half a term to justify giving myself a pay raise even though state law allows a board to do that. Yes, it can be demanding at times but I don’t think a pay raise is necessarily warranted.”
