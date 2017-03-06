Local

March 6, 2017 7:07 PM

Which board members voted to raise their pay with your tax dollars?

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

Conway

The Horry County school board just voted to make themselves the highest-paid board members in South Carolina with a 66 percent increase up to $15,966 per year.

Here’s how each board member voted:

Joe DeFeo Board Chair

Did not vote.

Holly Heniford District #1, North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach

Voted for the pay raise.

Sherrie Todd District #2, Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach

Voted for the pay raise.

Ray Winters District #3, Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach

Voted against the pay raise.

David Cox District #4, Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, Socastee, St. James

Voted for the pay raise.

Janice Morreale District #5, Socastee, St. James

Voted for the pay raise.

Pam Timms District #6, Carolina Forest, Socastee, St. James

Voted for the pay raise.

Janet Graham District #7, Carolina Forest, Conway

Voted for the pay raise.

John Poston District #8, Carolina Forest, Socastee

Voted against the pay raise.

Chris Hardwick District #9, Green Sea Floyds, Loris, N. Myrtle Beach

Voted against the pay raise.

Neil James District #10, Carolina Forest, Conway, Green Sea Floyds, Loris

Voted against the pay raise.

Shanda Allen District #11, Aynor, Conway, Green Sea Floyds

Abstained.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

