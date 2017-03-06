Which board members voted to raise their pay with your tax dollars?

The Horry County school board just voted to make themselves the highest-paid board members in South Carolina with a 66 percent increase up to $15,966 per year.
Here’s how each board member voted:
Joe DeFeo Board Chair
Did not vote.
Holly Heniford District #1, North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach
Voted for the pay raise.
Sherrie Todd District #2, Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach
Voted for the pay raise.
Ray Winters District #3, Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach
Voted against the pay raise.
David Cox District #4, Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, Socastee, St. James
Voted for the pay raise.
Janice Morreale District #5, Socastee, St. James
Voted for the pay raise.
Pam Timms District #6, Carolina Forest, Socastee, St. James
Voted for the pay raise.
Janet Graham District #7, Carolina Forest, Conway
Voted for the pay raise.
John Poston District #8, Carolina Forest, Socastee
Voted against the pay raise.
Chris Hardwick District #9, Green Sea Floyds, Loris, N. Myrtle Beach
Voted against the pay raise.
Neil James District #10, Carolina Forest, Conway, Green Sea Floyds, Loris
Voted against the pay raise.
Shanda Allen District #11, Aynor, Conway, Green Sea Floyds
Abstained.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments