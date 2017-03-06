Which board members voted to raise their pay with your tax dollars?

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe Pause

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:54 Aftermath of Springmaid Pier from Hurricane Matthew

1:05 Springmaid Pier debris cleaned up for reconstruction

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

1:19 The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck