Bringing baby to the beach? Your tent just got bigger.

Beach babies needing a break from the hot sand and sun this summer will be permitted to play and nap in bigger tents along North Myrtle Beach if new rules being considered by the city council are passed.
Pop-up tents, cabanas and other portable shade shelters are not permitted in North Myrtle Beach or Myrtle Beach during the summer months.
An exception was made last year for toddler tents of a certain size, but North Myrtle Beach spokesman Patrick Dowling says those regulations already are outdated.
“If adopted, the new dimensions will allow consumers to access a better variety of baby tents, which is in keeping with the widening variety of those tents on the market,” Dowling said.
Previously, the smaller tents for babies younger than 18 months could not be larger than 31 inches in height, width and depth.
Under the new rules, tents can be as large as 36 inches in all dimensions.
Horry County and every beach along the Grand Strand except for Surfside adopted rules against beach tents several years ago. Officials said the tents blocked the view of lifeguards scanning the ocean for swimmers in distress and beach patrol vehicles responding to emergencies.
The North Myrtle Beach Council passed the first reading of the new ordinance unanimously last month and is expected to pass it on second reading Tuesday night.
Umbrellas are allowed on all beaches along the Grand Strand.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
