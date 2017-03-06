Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar, Cops say pup’s okay

A Facebook post that appears to show a sick puppy in a Conway pet store caused a social media uproar that prompted a police investigation.
When Conway police officers arrived at the Pet Safari shop Monday morning for a welfare check, they were informed the puppy was already sold and a follow-up investigation indicates the part Yorkshire Terrier, part Shih Tzu pup is healthy, said Conway Police Capt. Tammy Carter.
“We’re just waiting on the new owner to send a video to make sure it’s fine,” Carter said early Monday evening.
The concerns were prompted after Jodie Stepp Kee posted a video on her Facebook page that she took Friday evening during a visit to the shop.
“I was in there for 30 minutes, I tried to get it to wake up,” Kee told The Sun News. “He was hardly breathing. There was something very wrong with the dog.”
Kee did not confront the store owner, but called the police and alerted a rescue group.
“They were letting kids run around terrorizing bunnies, holding lizards. They didn’t care,” Kee said.
Ashley Hall, who identified herself as the store owner, says the puppy was only sleeping and was sold that same day in a healthy condition.
Hall described the puppy as “active” and “happy” and suggested that Kee “had an alternative motive that gravitates to the former owners” in posting the video on Facebook.
The former, Nicole Renee James, was charged with failure to provide proper care and treatment of animals after 146 dogs were seized from her home in 2015.
As soon as police review the video, Carter said the investigation will be closed.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
Comments