Mexican man living in Socastee hit, killed by 2 cars on U.S. 17 Bypass

A pedestrian trying to cross U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach was struck by two vehicles and killed Sunday night.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Humberto Ventura Salas, 42, from Mexico but living in the Socastee area, was was hit by one vehicle on U.S. 17 South and then struck again by another while trying to cross the highway near Shetland Lane.
He died at the scene, according to Tamara Willard, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner. Nobody in the vehicles was injured.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
