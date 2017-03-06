Local

March 6, 2017 3:00 PM

Mexican man living in Socastee hit, killed by 2 cars on U.S. 17 Bypass

By Todd Garvin

tgarvin@thesunnews.com

A pedestrian trying to cross U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach was struck by two vehicles and killed Sunday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Humberto Ventura Salas, 42, from Mexico but living in the Socastee area, was was hit by one vehicle on U.S. 17 South and then struck again by another while trying to cross the highway near Shetland Lane.

He died at the scene, according to Tamara Willard, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner. Nobody in the vehicles was injured.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos