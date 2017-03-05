Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.6

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE.
WPDE

Dads and daughters hit the dance floor at annual event

Belin Methodist Church's annual Daddy-Daughter Dance was held on Friday night with over 200 fathers taking their daughters to the dance floor for a night of entertainment. In it's fifth year, the fundraising event benefits an international mission trip for church members to complete building projects in Guatemala each year, as well as providing a bonding experience for fathers and daughters in the Murrells Inlet community.

Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

The Super Block area is expected to be the topic of discussion and a possible vote on eminent domain of two properties during the afternoon session of the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. The two buildings that now house House Parts LLC and Jack Thompson Studios and Gallery are just a few of the buildings that have not been sold to the city to make way for a library and children's museum.

Rabbi Avi Perets discusses safety after temple targeted by alleged white supremacist

A sign on the front door reads, "May all who seek light, wisdom and fellowship be welcome here" at Temple Emanu-El off Kings Highway and 65th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Thursday Feb. 23, 2017. The temple was recently named as a target by an alleged white supremacist. Rabbi Avi Perets said they are stepping up security measures while trying to balance being an open place of worship for the community.

Group gathers for last Saturday of free beach access parking on Golden Mile

A group of concerned citizens gathered for the last Saturday of free beach access parking at 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Rich Malzone, a spokesman for "Make Myrtle Beaches Free Safe and Clean," said the group was picking up trash along the beach and in access areas in an effort to "show the city what kind of good neighbors we are." Parking rates of $2 per hour or $10 per day will go into effect on March 1 for non-residents visiting the beach accesses along the area of the strand known as the Golden Mile.

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for the district of South Carolina, announces a 35 count, 20 defendant indictment as part of a two-year investigation targeting members of Billie East Side Bloods gang. Drake said 13 people are now in custody and four more will be in custody soon. During a press conference that included about 25 representatives from local law enforcement and government agencies, Drake made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at the M.L. Brown Building in Conway. The indictments center around heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and possession of firearms for the purpose of advancing a drug conspiracy.

