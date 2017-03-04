Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.5

A group of concerned citizens gathered for the last Saturday of free beach access parking at 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Rich Malzone, a spokesman for "Make Myrtle Beaches Free Safe and Clean," said the group was picking up trash along the beach and in access areas in an effort to "show the city what kind of good neighbors we are." Parking rates of $2 per hour or $10 per day will go into effect on March 1 for non-residents visiting the beach accesses along the area of the strand known as the Golden Mile.