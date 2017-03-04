Local
Months after Hurricane Matthew, a Rosewood couple still can’t get back in their house
The rising water after Hurricane Matthew flooded James and Darlene Demi’s house. The retired couple received money from FEMA, but it wasn’t enough for the total restoration of the house. In December, FEMA denied their appeal for housing assistance. Now living in a used camping trailer, the Demis are trying hard to get by while working on repairing their house by themselves.Aria Hangyu Chen ahchen@mcclatchy.com / Twitter: @aria_chy