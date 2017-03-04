Folks enjoy great outdoors at Wildlife Expo

Holden Coker cocks a BB gun while eyeing his last shot. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Wyatt Wise helps eight year old Corbin Mew with archery. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Left to right, nine year old Justin Donovan and ten year old Brock Causey try BB gun target shooting. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Faith gets attention from a group of children. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Jacob Scialabba tries his hand at bait casting. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday, March 4, 2017. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Left to right, nine year old Justin Donovan and ten year old Brock Causey try BB gun target shooting. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday, March 4, 2017. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Kyle Johnson of Conway takes a ride on Peppy. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday, March 4, 2017. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Left to right, Corbin Mew and the Kirton brothers watch the skeet shooting and talk technique. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday, March 4, 2017. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Nine year old Joe Kirton shoots skeet. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday, March 4, 2017. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Ross Brazier and Timmy Anderson run the skeet shooting demonstration. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday, March 4, 2017. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Ernie Robert checks out the shotguns available to shoot. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday, March 4, 2017. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
A lake behind the church provides a great place to shoot skeet. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday, March 4, 2017. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Bridgett West shoots skeet. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday, March 4, 2017. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Six year old Holden Coker fires a BB gun. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday, March 4, 2017. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
Six year old Kyle Johnson releases an arrow with the help of Wyatt Wise. Juniper Bay Baptist Church in Conway hosts its eighth annual Wildlife Expo Saturday, March 4, 2017. Activities include archery, skeet shoot and bait casting.
