Unhappy about school board’s pay raise? Here’s your last chance to tell them.

Citizens will have one last chance to voice their opinions on the school board’s proposed pay increase before the next board meeting.
The Horry County school board is holding its final vote on the pay raise 6 p.m. Monday in district headquarters at 335 4 Mile Rd. in Conway.
Residents can sign up to speak to the board by clicking here or calling 843-488-6717.
The 66 percent increase in board member pay up to $15,966 per year would make the Horry County school board South Carolina’s highest-paid. The pay raise would cost taxpayers $75,000.
State law requires the school board pay increase to be read twice publicly, and board Chairman Joe DeFeo said he interprets the wording to mean two votes.
During the last vote, board members Chris Hardwick, Neil James and Ray Winters voted against the raise. John Poston was not present during the first vote but has said he plans to vote against it during the second vote.
Voting in favor of the increase were Holly Heniford, Sherrie Todd, Janice Morreale, Pam Timms, Janet Graham, David Cox (who proposed the increase) and newly-elected board member Shanda Allen, who first took office in January, before the pay raise was discussed publicly.
DeFeo said he doesn’t think any board members will change their vote, and expects the pay raise to pass.
“I can’t imagine anyone changing their mind,” he said.
To contact individual board members, click here.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments