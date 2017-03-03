Thinking about burning something this weekend? You probably shouldn’t do that

The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, which discourages outdoor burning because of weather conditions and elevated risk of fire.
Weather forecasts for much of South Carolina include strong wind gusts and very low relative humidity, when combined with dry fuels on the ground increase the potential of outdoor fires escaping and spreading.
“We’re going to see very favorable conditions for wildfire ignitions this weekend, particularly with the relative humidity values, which will remain low at least until next week,” said Darryl Jones, SCFC Fire Chief. “With the otherwise nice weather this weekend, we just want people who may be working in their yards or enjoying the outdoors to be aware of the elevated potential for fire danger.”
A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission encourages citizens to postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.
The alert will remain in effect until lifted by the Commission.
Comments