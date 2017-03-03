Myrtle Beach firefighters get first-hand training

Myrtle Beach firefighters start the fire at a house on Withers Swash Drive on Friday, March 3, 2017, as part of a training exercise for 15 recruits. The city-owned home was scheduled to be torn down in the near future but is giving the recruits some realistic fire training and count towards their Firefighter 2 Certification, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The house was located at the corner of 1st Avenue South and Withers Swash Drive beside Withers Memorial Cemetery.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
