Myrtle Beach man accused of manufacturing licenses, counterfeit money, pleads guilty

A Myrtle Beach man plead guilty on Monday in federal court in Florence, according to a press release.
Howard Dillon, 49 years old, plead guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit securities.
Evidence presented at the plea hearing showed that from August 2015 to January 2016, Dillon, along with others, were involved in a conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit checks of organizations.
According to the release, those aiding Dillon would make counterfeit checks using bank accounts and routing numbers obtained from checks which were stolen from mailboxes in Horry and Georgetown Counties.
The defendants would then use fraudulent driver’s licenses. The defendants would insert their photos onto the driver’s licenses which they stole, keeping the name of the victim on the license.
The names matched those on the counterfeit checks, allowing the defendants to to pass the counterfeit checks at various businesses.
The defendants would purchase merchandise from one store of a chain, and then go to another store of the same chain and exchange the merchandise for cash, according to the release.
The judge has accepted the plea and will impose a sentence after he has reviewed the presentence report.
According to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, the maximum penalty the defendants can receive is a find of $250,000 and/or imprisonment for five years, plus a special assessment of $100.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
