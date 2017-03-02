Loris man pleads guilty to federal gun and drug charges

A Loris man has plead guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Monday, according to a press release.
Norad Arcane McCullough, 24 years old, was charged after a Conway car dealership notified Horry County police that they had found a backpack in a vehicle they had repossessed containing a firearm and what appeared to be heroin on Oct. 21, 2016, according to the release.
After officers had arrived on scene, McCullough called the dealership stating that his backpack had been left in the repossessed vehicle and that he was coming to pick it up. According to the release, McCullough was arrested after he arrived on scene and claimed the backpack.
McCullough admitted to owning the firearm and 90 bundles of heroin, stating that he had been distributing the heroin.
The judge on the case has accepted the plea and will impose a sentence after he has reviewed the presentence report, according to the release.
U.S. Attorney Beth Drake stated in the release that McCullough will serve a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of life in prison on the firearms charge, according to the release.
