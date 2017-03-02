Loris man plead guilty on drug charges in federal court

A Loris man plead guilty in federal court in Florence on Monday, according to a press release.
Christian Alexander Gause, 29 years old, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base, and Alprazolam.
A sentence for Gause will be determined after the judge reviews the presentence report.
According to the release, on March 31, 2016, the Horry County Police Department issued a search warrant at Gause’s home in Loris. Gause was arrested after 40 grams of heroin, 11 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and 54 Alprazolam tablets were seized.
At the time of his arrest, Gause was on federal supervised release for a prior offense for a federal gun violation, according to the release.
According to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, the maximum penalty Gause can receive is imprisonment of 20 years as well as a fine of $250,000.
