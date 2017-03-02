Horry County under burn ban until further notice

Horry County is under an outdoor burn ban, effective immediately.
The ban has been placed due to low humidity and wind speeds. Under the ban, burning is prohibited, and is in violation of the law.
The ban will remain in place until further notice.
March 2, 2017 4:41 PM
Horry County is under an outdoor burn ban, effective immediately.
The ban has been placed due to low humidity and wind speeds. Under the ban, burning is prohibited, and is in violation of the law.
The ban will remain in place until further notice.
Comments