Local

March 2, 2017 4:41 PM

Horry County under burn ban until further notice

From Staff Reports

Horry County is under an outdoor burn ban, effective immediately.

The ban has been placed due to low humidity and wind speeds. Under the ban, burning is prohibited, and is in violation of the law.

The ban will remain in place until further notice.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos