Horry County under burn ban until further notice

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl' Pause

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:35 Myrtle Beach alligators on the rise

1:22 Gators bellowing makes water dance at Green Pond wildlife preserve

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

3:35 A Closer Look: Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:15 Sights and sounds of Myrtle Beach Marathon 2016