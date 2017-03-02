Parking in Surfside? One option just doubled in price.

The town of Surfside Beach has officially raised the price of its non-resident parking decals from $100 to $200.
Town council approved the move in a Tuesday night meeting. The decals will be available on March 6, and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at town hall. They must be purchased every year.
Councilman Tim Courtney, the town’s parking liaison, told The Sun News last week that the rise in price will help to pay for the costs of maintaining the beach.
The town’s parking meters cost $2 an hour, and its economy lots, near 13th Avenue South, cost 50 cents an hour.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
