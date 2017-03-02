Children’s author shares lessons/morals through rhyming animal adventure stories

1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast radar 3.2 Pause

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

2:05 Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

1:02 Group gathers for last Saturday of free beach access parking on Golden Mile

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

1:15 Sights and sounds of Myrtle Beach Marathon 2016

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

4:44 Myrtle Beach Marathon course