County threatens legal action to block Myrtle Beach from parking charges

The Horry County Council began plotting legal action Tuesday against the City of Myrtle Beach to challenge beach parking charges they say unfairly targets county residents.
The county attorney on Tuesday was directed to research the chances of successful legal action and brief the council during an executive session at their March 7 meeting.
The council may ask the court for a restraining order to block paid parking this summer until the issue can be resolved.
