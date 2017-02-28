Want to swim in an above-ground pool? County may make you do it in the backyard

Planning to buy a new above-ground pool at Walmart this summer for the kids?
New zoning rules being proposed for county residents will determine whether above-ground pools can go in the front or backyard, and whether a privacy fence will be required.
An Horry County Council committee Tuesday agreed that rules for pools of certain sizes should be re-examined, and some exemptions made. One recommendation is that any pool deeper than 33 inches or less are exempt from the new standards.
However, if you buy a pool just one-inch deeper, there will be rules — the pool goes in the backyard and must be screened by a privacy fence.
No backyard means no pool deeper than 33 inches.
If a deck is built around the above-ground pool, property owners may have to meet a six-foot minimum setback.
If a pool already in place in the front yard is deeper than 33 inches, it will have to be moved to the backyard.
The new rules will be considered by the full council at their next meeting March 7.
Janet Carter, planning director for the county, told the Infrastructure and Regulation Committee they have received numerous complaints about above-ground swimming pools in front yards.
Current rules do no spell out whether setback standards should be applied to some or all above-ground pools, Carter said.
“Most people who purchase these pools at big box stores and set them up themselves do not consider zoning regulations,” Carter said in a memo to the committee outlining the issue.
“When people do call zoning to find out if a permit is needed, there is some confusion as to which pools are subject to zoning standards,” Carter said.
Zoning laws needs to be clarified she said, so when county staffers get complaints about pools, they will know how to deal with the situation, Carter said.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
Comments