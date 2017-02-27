“Multiple gunshot wounds to the face;” police investigate attempted murder

Police are investigating an attempted murder after a man with “multiple gunshot wounds to the face” walked into McLeod Seacoast Hospital on Highway 9.
The 27-year old man whose name was redacted walked into the emergency room Sunday according to an Horry County police report.
The victim would not tell the officer where the incident occurred. He said he was “chilling with some girls by the road” when an unidentified person shot him twice in the face, according to the police report.
Officers on the scene could not gather any more information and notified the criminal investigations division. The investigation is ongoing.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments