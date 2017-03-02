Wildlife Expo slated for Saturday

“Loving God, Loving People and Touching Lives” is the motto of Juniper Bay Baptist Church. For the eighth year, the church is welcoming everyone to Wild Game Day, not only to eat, compete, hear the gospel and have fun, but to feel the love that will be flowing there.
Unless you have been among the four to five hundred people who attend annually and eat food mostly provided by church members and prepared by the Juniper Bay Chefs, you might not have tasted some of the foods that have helped sustain people in the Horry County area since it was a wilderness.
The 8th Annual Wildlife Expo & Lunch is a family event with free admission. It begins at 9 a.m. on March 4. “If you love to hunt and fish, this is the place for you. Everyone is welcome. We will have activities for the entire family and wild game prepared to your liking.” said William White, Wildlife Expo chairman.
The competitions include a duck calling championship. Contestants will need to take their own mallard calls. Bows and arrows will be provided for the Youth Archery Competition with life-size targets, but adults will need to take their own bows and arrows. Guns and shells will be provided for the skeet shooting, rods and reels will be provided for bait casting, BB guns and BBs will be provided for BB competition
The wildlife lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. and will include duck, deer, wild hog, quail, and fish. Evangelist Bobby Jackson, an avid deer hunter, will deliver a message at 1:30 p.m. Following the message, contest winners will be announced and the door prize drawings will take place. Grand prizes include a cooler and a 12-gauge shotgun.
The Roxy Ministry and Labrador Retrievers, owned by Wally and Angie Elliott of Diamond E Farm outside Mullins, will provide a fun-filled, action packed demonstration of a simulated duck hunt that appeals to men, women, boys and girls of all ages.
The following is from their website. The Roxy Ministry is a Lay Ministry in which a Labrador Retriever named "Roxy" is used to exemplify how our faith and obedience should be directed towards our lord and savior Jesus Christ. Scripture is used to show the parallels of a Labrador Retriever in hunting scenarios and how they may apply to actual life situations in a Christian's walk with the Lord. This live retrieving demonstration flows right into the devotion which is centered around using examples of how the Labradors have just performed and why it is so important that we too should be faithful and obedient to our master.
“It is our desire, by the grace of God, to present the Gospel in this unique and simple manner to a person that might not relate to standard witnessing methods. This is accomplished using our Champion Labrador Retrievers in live, entertaining visual illustrations.”
Register online at www.juniperbaybaptist.com. For more information, visit on Facebook at Juniper Bay WILD GAME or call the church office at 843-397-2787. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Peggy Mishoe, pegmish@sccoast.net, 365-3885.
