Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.27

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE.
WPDE

Local

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for the district of South Carolina, announces a 35 count, 20 defendant indictment as part of a two-year investigation targeting members of Billie East Side Bloods gang. Drake said 13 people are now in custody and four more will be in custody soon. During a press conference that included about 25 representatives from local law enforcement and government agencies, Drake made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at the M.L. Brown Building in Conway. The indictments center around heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and possession of firearms for the purpose of advancing a drug conspiracy.

Local

Former addict spoke to jail inmates about recovery and hope

John Shinholster, president of The McShin Foundation, gave a talk at J Reuben Long Detention Center about addiction Thursday afternoon. He shared with inmates his struggle with addiction and his long-term recovery, and tried to give them hope for change. The speech is part of Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Addiction and Recovery Series.

Editor's Choice Videos