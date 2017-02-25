Community coming together to rebuild veterans’ post damaged by Hurricane Matthew

2:20 Worth it or not? Thoughts on Surfside parking decal price rise Pause

1:02 Group gathers for last Saturday of free beach access parking on Golden Mile

1:30 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.25

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

0:44 Springmaid Pier battered by waves during Hurricane Matthew

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

0:35 Myrtle Beach alligators on the rise

1:28 "Golden Mile" residents ask city leaders to protect neighborhood from strangers