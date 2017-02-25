Group gathers for last Saturday of free beach access parking on Golden Mile

A group of concerned citizens gathered for the last Saturday of free beach access parking at 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Rich Malzone, a spokesman for "Make Myrtle Beaches Free Safe and Clean," said the group was picking up trash along the beach and in access areas in an effort to "show the city what kind of good neighbors we are." Parking rates of $2 per hour or $10 per day will go into effect on March 1 for non-residents visiting the beach accesses along the area of the strand known as the Golden Mile.
James Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

Former addict spoke to jail inmates about recovery and hope

John Shinholster, president of The McShin Foundation, gave a talk at J Reuben Long Detention Center about addiction Thursday afternoon. He shared with inmates his struggle with addiction and his long-term recovery, and tried to give them hope for change. The speech is part of Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Addiction and Recovery Series.

Local

Tornado hits Conway Wednesday

A rare February tornado with wind speeds over 100 mph tore through five miles of back-country roads here Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed after surveying the damage.

Editor's Choice Videos