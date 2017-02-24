Cafe Old Vienna is fabulous showcase to German, Austria cuisine

Celebrating this year their second decade of bringing delicious German and Austrian food to Myrtle Beach, Café Old Vienna shows no signs of slowing down. Though the restaurant has experienced a few changes in their lifetime, their dedication to authentic and delicious European meals remains unaltered.
There are no mountains in the Grand Strand but stepping inside Café Old Vienna intends to make guests feel like they are in an Alpine lodge. Paintings are on every wooden wall, many of which have been made to look like windows to give guests a taste of what the scenery would look like.
Café Old Vienna does have a casual atmosphere, so it isn’t unusual to see families dining together, but the restaurant also lends itself well to date nights. Reservations can be made over the phone, which may be necessary for bigger groups, especially during the summer season.
The lunch and dinner menu have numerous differences, from dishes to prices. Lunch lasts until 3:30 so throughout that time, customers can enjoy any of the sandwiches that come with a side of fries, salad, or spätzle, the restaurant’s popular house made egg noodles.
The other lunch meals are a combination of schnitzel plates and dinner entrees that come with a side of bread and butter. Everything on the lunch menu except the sandwiches will be on the dinner menu.
So for those who would like to try the popular grilled Vienna Ruben, they’ll need to visit during lunch hours. But the amazing and filling Styria plate, a variety entrée that comes with one bratwurst, one Wiener schnitzel, sauerkraut, potato salad, and a tomato-cucumber garnish, is available all throughout the day.
During dinner, all meals come with a Green Salad, which is tossed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, almonds, and house dressing. Most of the schnitzel plates are accompanied by a choice of two sides.
Café Old Vienna also has a full bar and beer garden, which is where guests of age can enjoy the restaurant’s happy hour from 4 – 7 while nibbling on “Little Mighty Bites.” There is almost always live music on weekend evenings, and the restaurant will close at night when business slows, which of course can vary daily.
Because this is their twentieth year, Café Old Vienna has added a three-course menu special for $19.97, plus beer specials that allow guests to enjoy a 20-ounce Warsteiner lager for only $6 and a sample paddle of their six German beers on tap for $12.95. Along with these deals are the restaurant’s regularly changing specials.
Twenty years in business is a great accomplishment, though one visit to Café Old Vienna and it will be easy to understand why. The restaurant is a fabulous showcase to German and Austria’s wonderful cuisine and the people of Myrtle Beach are no doubt willing to say “Danke!”
At A Glance
What | Café Old Vienna
Where | 1604 North Kings Highway
Hours | 11:30 a.m. – midnight Tuesday-Saturday
Information | cafeoldvienna.com, 843-946-6252
