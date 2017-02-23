Conway police searching for suspect in armed robbery; one in custody

Conway police have arrested one individual in connection to an armed robbery in the Conway area. Police are still searching for another suspect, according to a police report.
Jutwa Hollingsworth, 17, of Conway is charged with burglary first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and armed robbery after police responded to the area of Leonard Avenue in Conway on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Upon arrival of the scene, police located the victim of the robbery who stated that two suspects had entered the house armed with a handgun and asking for specific items.
At the time of the officer’s arrival both suspects fled the scene, according the the report.
Anyone with additional information on the robbery or suspects can contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
