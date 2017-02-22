Two structures burned in Pawleys Island

Multiple agencies are responding after two structures caught fire on Myrtle Avenue in Pawleys Island.
The blazes started about 3 a.m. and by 4:15 a.m. a third alarm was called.
Crews with Midway Fire Rescue, Georgetown County Fire Rescue, Georgetown County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene, and Horry County Fire Rescue has also been called for aid.
Roads leading into Myrtle Avenue from Ocean Highway are shut down.
This story is by our Grand Strand news alliance partner, WPDE.
Comments