HGTC students will soon face higher tuition costs

Horry-Georgetown Technical College students will have to shell out a bit more money for fall 2017 classes.
The HGTC area commission voted Tuesday to approve a 1.91 percent tuition increase for in-state students and a 1.8 percent increase for out-of-county students.
For in-county students, tuition will increase from $157 per credit hour to $160 per credit hour.
The tuition increase comes in response to the South Carolina Technical College System board’s Jan. 24 vote to increase the minimum cost per credit hour by the Higher Education Price Index increase of 1.8 percent, resulting in an increase from $157 per credit hour to $159.83.
“The range is adjusted by the state tech board to accommodate inflationary pressure,” said HGTC Chief Financial Officer Harold Hawley. “Just because we’re a government agency, we’re not immune from the same inflationary pressures we all experience with goods and services that we buy. So that price index increase is put in place by the state legislature to accommodate those rising prices.”
Hawley the school would lose state funding if it didn’t increase its own tuition to match the state’s recommended minimum cost per credit hour.
The commission also voted for a 1.88 percent tuition increase for out-of-state students from $320 to $326 per credit hour. The school has around 650 out-of-state students.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
