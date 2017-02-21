Conway man sentenced after shooting at police, carjacking and police chases

A Conway man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for two separate police chases, a carjacking and a shooting at a convenience store, according to a police report.
Dashon Garner, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and one count of carjacking in connection with incidents, according to the report.
On the night of Dec. 30, 2014, Garner shot at and attempted to run over Myrtle Beach police who tried to stop Garner, who was driving a stolen vehicle. Garner fled from the area of Futrell Park, according to the press release.
Later that night, Garner was at a store parking lot in the area of Third Avenue South and Highway 15 when he shot a man and took his vehicle. Horry County police saw Garner driving the vehicle and tried to stop him. Garner attempted to run over the officers before he was finally stopped and taken into custody.
Garner was not given the possibility of parole, according to the report.
