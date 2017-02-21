Local

February 21, 2017 3:34 PM

Horry County Schools announce graduation information

From Staff Reports

Horry County schools announced graduation and senior celebration information Tuesday afternoon.

Graduation Information

  • Aynor High School - Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at AHS gymnasium
  • Carolina Forest High School - Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at CFHS gymnasium
  • Conway High School - Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at the HTC Arena
  • Green Sea Floyds High School - Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at GSFHS gymnasium
  • Loris High School - Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at LHS gymnasium
  • Myrtle Beach High School - Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at MBHS auditorium
  • North Myrtle Beach High School - Thursday, June 1 at 3 p.m. at The Alabama Theatre
  • Socastee High School - Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
  • St. James High School - Thursday, June 1 at 2 p.m. at the HTC Arena
  • Early College High School - Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at MBHS auditorium
  • Adult Education - Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at MBHS auditorium

Senior Celebrations

  • Academy for Arts, Science and Technology - Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at The Alabama Theatre
  • Academy for Technology and Academics - Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at ATA
  • Scholars Academy - Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m. at Wheelwright Auditorium

The schools also announced the calendar for the 2017-2018 school year.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos