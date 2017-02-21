Horry County Schools announce graduation information

Horry County schools announced graduation and senior celebration information Tuesday afternoon.
Graduation Information
- Aynor High School - Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at AHS gymnasium
- Carolina Forest High School - Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at CFHS gymnasium
- Conway High School - Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at the HTC Arena
- Green Sea Floyds High School - Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at GSFHS gymnasium
- Loris High School - Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at LHS gymnasium
- Myrtle Beach High School - Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at MBHS auditorium
- North Myrtle Beach High School - Thursday, June 1 at 3 p.m. at The Alabama Theatre
- Socastee High School - Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
- St. James High School - Thursday, June 1 at 2 p.m. at the HTC Arena
- Early College High School - Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at MBHS auditorium
- Adult Education - Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at MBHS auditorium
Senior Celebrations
- Academy for Arts, Science and Technology - Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at The Alabama Theatre
- Academy for Technology and Academics - Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at ATA
- Scholars Academy - Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m. at Wheelwright Auditorium
The schools also announced the calendar for the 2017-2018 school year.
