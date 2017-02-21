New aqua park coming to North Myrtle Beach

A fresh water lake aqua park attraction for kids will be added to the Shark Wake Park at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex.
The water park playground was approved Monday night by the North Myrtle Beach City Council.
Pat Dowling, city spokesman, said the park is expected to open in June.
The new attraction is described as an “enormous floating playground or obstacle course” on the city’s Facebook page.
It will cover a smaller portion of the lake and include a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows, and bouncers, all connected together, the city said in the statement.
“It also offers swings, ramps, ladders, trampolines, slides, wiggle bridges, and more. There are great variety of different shapes, sizes, and functions, which add to the excitement,” the statement said.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
