Horry County police searching for man involved in Anderson Bank robbery in Loris

Horry County police are on the scene of a bank robbery at Anderson Bank in Loris, according to a tweet by the department.
According to the tweet, officers are looking for a white male around six feet tall.
HCPD is on scene for a bank robbery at Anderson Bank in Loris. Pictured here is the suspect, white male. 6 foot tall. pic.twitter.com/dfhOBz1RJC— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 21, 2017
They are also searching for a white vehicle connected to the robbery. It appears to be a Hyundai.
HCPD is currently looking for this vehicle in connection to Anderson Bank robbery. pic.twitter.com/xLZun2lBYj— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 21, 2017
