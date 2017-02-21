Spirit Airlines announces nonstop daily service from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach

Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday that a new nonstop service will start this spring between Myrtle Beach International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport.
The flights will begin May 25 and operate on a daily basis.
“Spirit’s announcement of new nonstop service from Pittsburgh, along with previously announced service from Newark, Hartford and Akron/Canton is exciting news for the 2017 season,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County. “With today’s announcement Spirit will offer service from 18 markets to Myrtle Beach International Airport, providing the traveling public even more nonstop air service options.”
Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said the new daily flights will bolster the Grand Strand’s draw during the spring season before the summer tourists arrive, and strengthen the local economy.
“The more affordable air service we can get out of key markets like Pittsburgh, the greater our growth potential,” Dean said. “More visitors, particularly during the off season, translates into more jobs and a better economy.”
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
Comments