Myrtle Beach police looking for runaway teen

Myrtle Beach police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away.
Shakeria Delabian West, 15, of Myrtle Beach has been missing since she left her home on Thursday, possibly headed for Georgia, police said.
She is a black female with brown eyes and brown hair, weighing about 98 pounds, and standing 5’0 feet tall, according to police.
She was last seen wearing a rainbow-colored dress and traveling in a blue Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
