Businesses could pay less in fees — and transfer the cost to taxpayers

0:38 Brush fire burns near business in Myrtle Beach Pause

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

1:59 District switching to 'plan B' for delayed middle school

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen