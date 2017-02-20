First Tee of Brunswick County undergoing repairs following damage from possible tornado

The First Tee of Brunswick County is repairing damage caused by high winds Wednesday from what was believed to be a tornado that ripped through its home facility, the The Golf Park at Cinghiale Creek in Shallotte, N.C.
The staff members found themselves hunkering down in a bathroom as a storm came through the facility. Though no one was hurt and the buildings on the property suffered no visible damage, the storm ripped down and ruined more than half of the nets that surround the driving range, uprooted numerous trees and destroyed several pieces of outside furniture.
With spring programming beginning March 14 at the facility, the staff is seeking volunteers and donations to assist with repairs. Call 910-754-5288 or visit www.thefirstteebrunswickcounty.org to assist or for more information.
