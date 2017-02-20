German discount grocery store Lidl coming to Carolina Forest

The German discount supermarket chain Lidl is coming to Carolina Forest and construction plans show the new location will be right across U.S. 501 from the new ALDI grocery store near the Burning Ridge intersection.
A media spokesperson for Lidl could not be reached to determine when construction will begin or the store opens for business.
However, the Washington Post reports that the grocery chain plans to open 20 stores this summer in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, before rapidly expanding along the Atlantic Coast.
According to preliminary construction plans, the new store in Carolina Forest will encompass nearly 36,000 square feet.
The grocery store carries private label discount grocery items as well as bakery goods and beer, and also sells exercise clothing and seasonal items.
ALDI is already under construction along the north side of U.S. 501 at the Burning Ridge intersection. Residents in that neighborhood asked the City of Conway to block the store’s permit arguing that the location will increase traffic in their neighborhood because the parking lot does not exit directly on the busy highway.
The Lidl location on the southbound side of U.S. 501 and other outlets will soon be serviced by a new frontage road set for construction under the new RIDE III program.
The road construction already in the planning stages will extend Middle Ridge Drive west to connect with Singleton Ridge Road and east to connect with West Perry Road. That phase of construction will also extend Postal Way east to Waccamaw Pines Drive.
“These reverse frontage roads are important to the people of Carolina Forest, and will give them an alternative way to get around during their day-to-day shopping activities without getting onto 501 and into beach traffic,” said David Schwerd, deputy director of the Horry County Planning and Zoning Department.
