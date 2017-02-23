Grand Strand Newsmakers

SOUTH STRAND
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
Lions Club donates to the National Child Safety Council
On Feb. 10, Lions Club representatives Earnestine M. Williams and Mr. Paul Smith, presented Sheriff A. Lane Cribb with a monetary contribution in the amount of $100 to benefit the National Child Safety Council (NCSC). Safety Pup, the NCSC Mascot, has been safety hero and serves as a reminder to children to stay safe and drug Free. The educational materials target topics that affect children’s everyday lives.
Every year the Georgetown Lions Club holds an annual fish fry. There is an $8 donation which supports the local Lions Club Sight Conversations and glasses for the needy. This year it will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Kensington Elementary School from 11 a.m. to until 7 p.m.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office expresses sincere gratitude to the Georgetown LionClub for their generous contribution to the NCSC.
PEE DEE REGION
Boy Scout names executive of the Pedd Deeo Council
Michael Hesbach has been named as Scout executive of the Pee Dee Area Council, Florence, effective March 1, 2017.
The first Eagle Scout of Troop 800, in Midlothian, Va., Hesbach attended George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Administration of Justice and a minor in American Government. While at college, Hesbach entered the hospitality industry quickly progressing to various management positions in three hotels in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore area.
Hesbach began his Scouting career as District Executive at the Heart of Virginia Council in Richmond, Va. He moved on to become the District Director with the East Carolina Council, Kinston, N.C. He was promoted to the Field Director and later Assistant Scout Executive with the Stonewall Jackson Area Council, Waynesboro, Va.
Hesbach is an Eagle Scout who enjoys geocaching, hunting, and spending time with his family. He is an active Rotarian holding multiple club officer positions and is a Paul Harris Fellow. Hesbach is an NRA Certified Instructor in home firearm safety, rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines. He is also an NRA Chief Range Safety Officer, and in March will attend NRA Training Counselor workshop where he will be certified to train new NRA Instructors.
Hesbach and his wife, Amanda, have daughter Allison.
CENTRAL STRAND
CONWAY
BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center to Visit Conway
Mobile unit served more than 7,400 women, detected 30 cases of cancer throughout the Southeast in its two years on the road
Conway, February 28th – The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center, a 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels, will stop at Belk stores in Conway and Myrtle Beach, during the week of February 27, 2017 to offer free, convenient mammogram screenings. Women age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible by calling 855-655-BMMC (2662) to schedule an appointment. The dates and locations are:
▪ Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Coastal Centre, Conway
▪ Thursday, March 2, 2017, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach
▪ Friday, March 3, 2017, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach
After receiving their mammograms, women also can visit the Intimate Apparel area in their Belk stores to receive complimentary bra fittings.
All screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s licensed, female mammography-certified technologists. A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging will interpret the mammogram. Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician.
Belk, the nation’s largest privately operated department store, launched BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography in 2013 in partnership with Charlotte Radiology. This mobile mammography center will bring convenient, digital screening and awareness to all Belk markets in 80 stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia through January 2016. In its two years on the road, the mobile unit performed more than 7,400 mammograms throughout the Southeast that resulted in 30 cancer diagnoses.
Belk’s $6 million investment in this program marks the retailer’s deep commitment to women’s health issues and breast cancer education and is the company’s single largest charitable contribution to date. Belk is the only retailer of its kind to form a partnership alongside community and health organizations by extending breast cancer screening and increasing breast cancer awareness through its own operation.
For more information, call 855-655-BMMC (2662) or go to www.belk.com/pink.
HORRY COUNTY
“Challenges Lead to Opportunities” for Horry County Young Farmers and Ranchers
A record number of attendees met recently for the annual South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation (SCFB) Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference. Horry County residents Chris and Alicia Stevens, and Brad and Amber Elliott were among the 300 young farmers and ranchers from across the state who traveled to Charleston to network, become better leaders in their communities, and learn how to overcome challenges within the agriculture industry.
Conference attendees had the opportunity to listen to a wide variety of speakers on topics addressing all aspects of agriculture—everything from ag technology and drones to labor, direct market sales, business planning and ag literacy.
Davis Peeler was elected as the 2017 SCFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Chair. Peeler takes on this role following the leadership of last year’s chair Dean Hutto of Orangeburg County.
“Dean has shown great leadership during his tenure as Young Farmer and Rancher chair,” said SCFB President Harry Ott. “Dean has been a true leader. He is a great decision maker, he’s trust worthy, fully committed to the task and has selflessly sacrificed for the work of this organization during his term as Chair. We are thankful for his efforts and look forward to the guidance and knowledge of our newly elected chair, Davis Peeler.”
Nikki Seibert Kelley, of Charleston County, won the 2017 Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Award. The competition consists of a written application and an oral presentation in front of a panel of judges. Kelley won a brand new ATV, helmet and gloves, courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company. She will also receive an expense-paid trip to the 2017 American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) FUSION conference in Pittsburg, PA, and an expense-paid trip to compete at the 2018 AFBF annual meeting in Nashville, TN.
The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who do not derive the majority of their income from an owned agricultural operation, but who actively contribute and grow through their involvement in agriculture, their leadership ability and participation in Farm Bureau and other organizations.
Case and Taryn Chumley of Spartanburg County and Zack Snipes of Charleston County were also recognized as finalists for this award.
Ty and Tracy Woodard, of Darlington County, won the 2017 Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award. The couple was awarded $1,000 and a new Chevy pickup truck—both courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company. They will also receive an expense-paid trip to the 2017 AFBF FUSION conference in Pittsburg, PA, and an expense-paid trip to compete at the 2018 AFBF annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn.
The Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who derive the majority of their income from an owned agricultural operation and have excelled in their farming or ranching operations while exhibiting superior leadership abilities. Participants are evaluated on a combination of their agricultural operation’s growth and financial progress, Farm Bureau leadership and leadership outside of Farm Bureau.
Whitney and Lynne Farr of Spartanburg County and Davis and Cegi Peeler of Anderson County were also recognized as finalists for this award.
Orangeburg County received the award for the Largest County Delegation, boasting 25 young farmers and ranchers in attendance at the conference.
“Our Young Farmers and Ranchers program is growing as an increasing number of young people recognize the value of Farm Bureau Federation and its mission to promote agricultural interests in South Carolina,” said Jessica Cabrera, the SCFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Coordinator and Director of Organizational Training and Leadership Development. “We were really excited to host our largest group ever this year, growing in attendance more than 30 percent from last year’s conference.”
The SCFB Young Farmers and Ranchers program is one of many purpose activities sponsored by the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation. By connecting farmers to the larger community, Farm Bureau cultivates understanding about agriculture’s importance to South Carolina’s local economies. To learn more, log on to www.scfb.org.
NORTH STRAND
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
Ms. SC Senior America 17 and Miss Grand Strand Teen 17 Crowned
The Ms. Senior America Pageant is the world's first and foremost pageant to honor women who have reached the “Age of Elegance,” 60 years and older. Reigning South Carolina Senior America Pamela Cannon Cook crowned her successor Lunda Cornelius Feb. 4, 2017, in Barefoot Resort of North Myrtle Beach.
“We are fortunate to have as our 2017 state candidate a classically trained professional singing actress and Executive Director of the Coastal Youth Theater Arts School in Conway,” said Senior America, Inc. SC State Administrator Connie Ross-Karl. “Lunda Cornelius is a neighbor in North Myrtle Beach, residing in Barefoot. She is a Southern girl, growing up in Greensboro and at the Myrtle Beach she loves but has performed worldwide.“
Mezzo-soprano Cornelius previewed her signature Carmen which she will sing in the National Pageant during the crowning. She will compete in talent, modeling evening gown, philosophy of life and judges' interview along with more than 50 queens from the US states and territories in Atlantic City in October.
According to the Senior America mission, the pageant is a search for the gracious lady who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity and inner beauty of all senior Americans. The Ms. Senior America philosophy is based upon the belief that seniors are the foundation of America, and our most valuable treasure. It is upon their knowledge, experience and resources that the younger generation has the opportunity to build a better society.
Former Miss America state queens have become Senior America state queens, 50 or more years later. “There is, therefore, a strong bond between and a natural sister-pageant progression from Miss America to Ms. Senior America. The Miss America organization touches the hearts and lives of young women 13 – 24 years old across the country and helps provide direction for their futures. We are the 'Age of Elegance,' and their future is bright!” Ross-Karl stated.
One of the nation's leading achievement programs for young women returns to Myrtle Beach with the 2017 Miss Greater Grand Strand Outstanding Teen Crowning of Maritsa Platis, 16, North Myrtle Beach High School, by Reigning Miss Myrtle Beach Teen Ashlyn Laney, Socastee High School.
Platis now competes in the South Carolina Miss America Preliminary Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageant in June in Columbia, in conjunction with the SC State Miss Scholarship Pageant. Teen contestants present a personal platform and compete in exercise attire, gown and talent, as well as a pre-pageant judges' interview. State winners progress to the national pageant.
Joe Flowers, local executive director for Miss America South Carolina, presented Platis and Laney and emceed the Teen crowning.
Former Mrs. South Carolina Cindra Marshall was awarded the Founding Honorary Ms. South Carolina Senior America title for her philanthropy, achievements, personal attributes, love of pageantry and ongoing service to Senior America, Ross-Karl announced.
SC Co-state Administrator Laura McFayden hosted and emceed. Other Senior America State Queens participating were Elizabeth Garrison, Dr. Betty Garren, Judy Kelley and Marie Kirkman. Professional assistance was provided by Director Billy Karl, Jim McFayden and Hank Marshall. Char Schmidt, Sue Pennington, Judy Oney and Sandra Ferony were volunteer coordinators from Barefoot Resort Community.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
NMB Chamber, CVB Foundation Partners With The American Heart Association
February celebrates National American Heart Month and what better way to spread awareness than to launch the newly developed “Healthy for Good” initiative? The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, CVB has joined forces with The American Heart Association (AHA) to launch this program and to create a healthier North Myrtle Beach.
Through the “Healthy for Good” initiative, the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, CVB will offer resources and special programs provided through the AHA. The yearlong customized program will cater specifically to employees and family members of North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, CVB members.
“North Myrtle Beach is an active and healthy destination,” said North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, CVB President and CEO, Marc Jordan. “This partnership with the American Heart Association will help accelerate the overall well-being of our community now and well into the future, and that’s an exciting opportunity.”
As a part of the new partnership, the AHA will have regular office hours at the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, CVB and will offer monthly educational sessions. In addition, the annual Waccamaw Area Heart & Stroke Walk will move to North Myrtle Beach taking place this October.
The “Healthy for Good” initiative and customized program is designed to rally the citizens of North Myrtle Beach to live healthier lives, inspire a lasting change and unify people around the simple idea that making a small change today can create a difference for generations to come.
For more information on the chamber, its efforts and membership opportunities, visit NorthMyrtleBeachChamber.com or call 843-281-2662.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
North Myrtle Beach Fire/Rescue Collects 73 Winter Coats for Homeless Youths
The North Myrtle Beach Fire/Rescue Department's collection drive for winter coats for homeless youths was a success. Seventy-three winter coats were donated, along with a variety of hats.
The coats and hats will be distributed to homeless youths through Sea Haven For Youth, which provides emergency crisis services for people ages 13-21 years old.
We thank all who donated to this good annual effort. And we thank Fire/Rescue personnel, under the coordination of Firefighter/EMT Aaron Asbury, for their continued dedication to this initiative.
Shown left to right in the accompanying photo are Firefighter/EMT Aaron Asbury, Fire Lt. Derrick Heim, Sea Haven Shelter Program Director David Koch, Fire Lt. Treva Bullard, Fire Chief Garry Spain, Police Chief Phil Webster, City Manager Mike Mahaney, and Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez.
