Myrtle Beach police searching for man who stole vehicle from Market Common area

Myrtle Beach police are searching for a man who stole a vehicle and a dog from the Walmart gas station on Walton Drive in Myrtle Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to a police report.
According to the report, the vehicle, a 2005 white Lexus Sedan, and the dog were recovered on a median facing northbound on U.S. 17 Bypass in front of Jamin’ Leather.
Police are searching for a white male, possibly in a white shirt and black jeans, according to the victim, Paul Morse.
Morse, of Myrtle Beach, told The Sun News that he had stopped at the gas station on his way home from Murrells Inlet.
According to Morse, while pumping gas he went inside to purchase a drink. When he came back out both his vehicle and dog were gone.
Morse proceeded to search the parking lot for his vehicle when he spotted a Myrtle Beach police officer and alerted him to his stolen vehicle and dog. Morse then called his wife and sister to help him search for the vehicle.
Traveling from the Fantasy Harbor area of Myrtle Beach, Morse’s wife spotted the vehicle and dog parked on the side of the road, according to Morse.
According to the report, a witness working at Turn Key Auto also saw the suspect park the stolen vehicle on a median along U.S. 17 Bypass and run, dropping beer cans along the way.
The witness followed the suspect until he disappeared behind the Car Depot.
According to the report, Morse had about $300 in a plastic container in the vehicle that was not recovered.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
