Troubled teens experience SOAR

The victim's mother in the 2015 shooting death of Quentin Reeves pleaded for mercy for her son's killer in court on Monday. Pamela McNeil said she has forgiven Gettie Levon Bellamy III. Bellamy pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.
The annual Gang Conference started today with hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state attending the South Carolina Gang Investigator's Association convention this week in Myrtle Beach. Monday through Thursday, members will attend classes, get hands-on training in new technologies, and network with each other in hopes of reducing gang-associated crime in South Carolina.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, Impact Ministries partners with Good360 and Palmetto Shores Community Church to deliver about 100 new Sealy Posturepedic memory foam mattresses to people in the Rosewood community who are recovering from Hurricane Matthew. More than 70 homes in the Socastee community were damaged from flooding caused by the hurricane in October 2016.
Students at Kensington Elementary School held a Jump Rope for Heart event Friday as part of the school's fund raising effort for the American Heart Association. The school had encouraged students to ask people they know for donations starting January. As of Friday afternoon, they raised around $7,500.