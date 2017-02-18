Troubled teens experience SOAR

The 12-hour SOAR program is designed for at-risk youth putting them through physical and mental stress so they can be righted.
Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Tornado hits Conway Wednesday

A rare February tornado with wind speeds over 100 mph tore through five miles of back-country roads here Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed after surveying the damage.

Gang activity in South Carolina: It is a problem

The annual Gang Conference started today with hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state attending the South Carolina Gang Investigator's Association convention this week in Myrtle Beach. Monday through Thursday, members will attend classes, get hands-on training in new technologies, and network with each other in hopes of reducing gang-associated crime in South Carolina.

Mattresses donated to Hurricane Matthew victims in Rosewood community

On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, Impact Ministries partners with Good360 and Palmetto Shores Community Church to deliver about 100 new Sealy Posturepedic memory foam mattresses to people in the Rosewood community who are recovering from Hurricane Matthew. More than 70 homes in the Socastee community were damaged from flooding caused by the hurricane in October 2016.

Kensington students jump rope to raise funding for heart disease

Students at Kensington Elementary School held a Jump Rope for Heart event Friday as part of the school's fund raising effort for the American Heart Association. The school had encouraged students to ask people they know for donations starting January. As of Friday afternoon, they raised around $7,500.

