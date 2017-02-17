Environmentalists ask state Supreme Court to intervene in International Drive dispute

1:46 "Compassion Experience" models life conditions of children in developing countries Pause

2:10 Former addict spoke to jail inmates about recovery and hope

1:26 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.17

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

5:35 St. James female wrestler makes college intentions official

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days