February 17, 2017 4:07 PM

Horry County police investigating shooting in Conway

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

Horry county pd are investigating a shooting at Meadowlark Circle west of Conway.

Witnesses say the victim had a dispute with neighbors over the treatment of a neighbor’s dog earlier in the day, but it was unclear whether that was related to the shooting.

Police are questioning several neighbors in the area. It doesn’t appear that a suspect has been taken into custody.

One man has been taken to the hospital.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson

