Horry County police investigating shooting in Conway

2:10 Former addict spoke to jail inmates about recovery and hope Pause

1:26 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.17

0:52 National Weather Service meteorologist discusses damaging storm

1:42 Possible tornado leaves some Conway residents with damaged homes

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

6:34 Defending national champion Coastal Carolina embracing role of having target on its back