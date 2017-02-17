On the loose

A credit card company that will go unnamed recently made me an offer for what it called a Gold Card _ and said, without shame and in small type, that it would cost just $995 a year.
It was indeed a swell-looking card. In the company's breathless words, the card is ``laser-engraved and engineered with a unique stainless steel front and bathed with 24K gold...so that your card reflects your status.''
Wow. That was a mouthful, for sure.
And I've got to admit, the only gold I now own is a small chain and crucifix around my neck. So there's no question my status could use an upgrade.
Most people around here only know me as a poor old guy who retired on a newspaper salary and, well, you can guess how low that can go. A little gold on my credit card would be plenty impressive when I flash it at Dollar General.
There are other pluses, of course. I had to weigh each against reality.
Take that $200 annual aircraft credit. Shoot, right there I could reduce my $995 fee to just $795.
Trouble is, I don't fly more than once every two or three years. Too bad there's not a $200 gas credit to help on my real vacations.
There's also a ``$100 global entry and TSA pre-application credit.''
I don't know what that means, but it sounds impressive. Will it get me through TSA with my shoes intact? My age already lets me do that. Guess TSA thinks I'm too old to be dangerous. (Yeah, yeah, that's what she said.)
What about that swell Luxury Magazine subscription, telling me all about ``the world of travel, art, fashion, interior design, technology, automobiles and more.'' Actually, Vanity Fair already does that and my annual subscription costs something less than $995.
The Gold Card would give me VIP access to more than 950 airport lounges worldwide, meaning, I guess, that I could get a complimentary doughnut and coffee during all my stopovers in Vienna and Singapore and Beijing.
And whenever I take one of these flights, I'll get double points if I use my Gold Card. Just 50,000 points will earn a $1,000 ticket on any airline. Or I could skip the $995 Gold Card and buy my own $1,000 ticket.
The problem, for me, is that I resent paying even a nominal fee for a credit card.
Seems the companies ought to be thanking me for using their card _ not looking for an extra $995 a year. How many yachts do these guys need?
So I'll say thanks, but no thanks. I'll stick with my beat-up old debit card.
Contact Bob Bestler at bestler6@tds.net.
